Ky Gia Phuong
Truyền thông & Người viết blog trong Ho Chi Minh City
    Denis Diderot – a famous writer and philosopher once said: “Only passions, great passions can elevate the soul to great things.”

    This is a world-famous quote, and also the favorite quote of mine. It directs my way of thinking, my decisions in life and my choice in career.

    I love reading and writing since I was a child. After having the Bachelor of Business – Marketing degree with 2 years’ experience in Marketing Communication field, up until now my job duties are mostly related to content writing, and I am totally happy about that.

    MBTI Test categorized me as an INTP – The Logician. As an introvert, most of the time I spend is at home to read, to write, to draw, to paint. Therefore, I always take care of my house to make it the most comfortable to enjoy. At first, homify catches my interest by the modern web interface. The more I explore, the more impressed I am with the attractive architecture ideas on homify. I was inspired and I felt so lucky for being a freelance writer for homify. With all my passion, I truly hope that I can contribute many great articles and ideabooks to bring homify to more and more people, helping them create a home for life.

    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Hồ Chí Minh, và Ho Chi Minh City
    Địa chỉ
    700000 Ho Chi Minh City
    Việt Nam
    www.linkedin.com/in/kygiaphuong
