I was really interested in architecture and interior furniture since my university time. Since then, I have read and learned as much as possible about various styles in furniture and building design, especially, vintage style.
With hope of sharing my experience and knowledge, I decided to be a writer for Homify. People who share the same interest in classic and vintage style can find something useful in my articles.
- Các dịch vụ
- Article
- Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
- Architecture, Klang, và Selangor
- Địa chỉ
-
No.11, Jalan Serindit 10, Taman Eng Ann
41150 Klang, Selangor
Malaysia
+60-168055694