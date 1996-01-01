Xây dựng và phát triển phong cách kiến trúc, quy hoạch tự thân: khả năng liên hợp và tự phát nghĩa giữa các thành tố kiến trúc quy hoạch trên cơ sở một ngữ pháp, một trật tự công năng và giải tỏa cảm xúc đồng bộ, rõ ràng.
Thông qua nghiên cứu, áp dụng và phát triển trong thực tiễn những mô hình kiến trúc sử dụng vật liệu địa phương kết hợp vật liệu hiện đại, đổi mới công nghệ xây dựng truyền thống, tiết kiểm năng lượng và thân thiện với môi trường.
- Các dịch vụ
- Thiết kế kiến trúc
- Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
- - Nhà ở – Nội thất - Nhà văn phòng - Nhà chung cư - Khách sạn - Khu nghỉ mát – Công trình văn hóa
- cộng đồng - Viện bảo tàng
- kho lưu trữ - Nhà máy - Ngân hàng - Bệnh viện - Công trình Giáo dục - Cơ sở thiết bị Thể thao - Quy hoạch - Thiết kế cảnh quan
- Ha Noi
- Giải thưởng công ty
- • Biennale Sofia Award | Conservation, Planning and Development of Bat Trang Pottery Village using Sustainable and Energy-saving Architecture | 1994
- • Union Internationale des Architectes – Paris (UIA) Award | The Renovation of Hoa Lo prison to Square of Tolerance | 1996
- • First Prize of DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst) | Vietnam – Germany Science and Technology Center | 1996
- • National Architecture Award | Suburban House | 2006
- • Prize of Viet Nam Parliament House Design Competition | 2007
- • National Architecture Award | Lake House | 2008
- • First Prize of “Hanoi Capital today and tomorrow” Competition | 2008
- • Prize of “Bui Xuan Phai – Hanoi Love” | 2010
- • Second Prize (no First Prize) | Ho Guom and nearby area design and planning competition | 2009
- • National Architecture Award 2010, FutureArc Green Leadership Award 2011, Second Prize of UIA Barbara Cappochin Award 2011, Vietnam Green Architecture Award 2012, International Architecture Award – Chicago 2012, Green Good Design Award 2013 | Suoi Re Multi-functional Community House
- • 3 National Architecture Awards | West-side House, Green Rubic, Thin Apartment | 2012
- • System of Playground for Children in Hoi An, Nam Dinh, Hue Province | since 2012
- • Cam Thanh Playground for Children, Cam Thanh, Hoi An, Vietnam | 2013
- • Anti-flood House Chain in Quang Ninh, Quang Binh, Quang Nam Province | since 2013
- • First Prize of Vietnam Union of Literature and Art | Thin Apartment | 2014
- • National Architecture Awards | Solar Villa | 2014
- • 3 Spec Go Green Awards | Cam Thanh Community House, Bottle Sail, Playground for Children | 2014
- • Cua Dai Park, Hoi An, Vietnam | 2014
- • 3 Arcasia Architecture Awards | Suoi Re Multifunctional Community House – 2013, Ta Phin Community House – 2014, Cam Thanh Community House – 2015
- • 7 Green Good Design Awards | Suoi Re Multi-functional Community House – 2012, Ta Phin Community House – 2013, Neighborhood Playground in Thanh Tam Tay hamlet – 2015, Plant Nursery House – 2015, Bottle Sail – 2016, Cam Thanh Community House – 2016, Earth Village Nam Dam Homestay and Community House – 2016
- • 5 WAF Shortlists | Suoi Re Multi-functional Community House – 2011, Cam Thanh Community House – 2015, Bhutan Happiness Centre – 2016, Earth Village – 2016, SENTIA School – 2016
- • 3 WAN Shortlists l Suoi Re Community House – 2013, Bottle Sail – 2014, Cam Thanh Community House – 2015
- • WAF Winner in Civic and Community category | Cam Thanh Community House | 2015
- • Vietnam Architect of the Year 2015
- • Gold Prize of Vietnam Green Architecture | Earth Village | 2016
- • Vietnam Green Architecture | Cam Thanh Community House | 2016
- • Shortlist of Contemporary Earthen Architectures Prize 2016, FuturArc Green Leadership Award 2016 | Cam Thanh Community House
- • FuturArc Green Leadership Award 2016, Shortlist of Contemporary Earthen Architectures Prize 2016 | Earth Village
- • 2 International Architecture Awards – Chicago 2016 | Cam Thanh Community House, Earth Village
- • Peaceful Village, Yen Bai Province| 2015 – 2017
- • Wave Kindergarten, Hanoi, Vietnam | In design process
- • 2 Nominated for Global Award for Sustainable Architecture 2016 and 2017
- • Nominated for Loeb Harvard Fellowship Award 2017
- • Winner of SIA – Getz Prize for Emergent Architecture in Asia 2016
- Địa chỉ
-
Level 4, 26 Le Ngoc Han Street, Pham Dinh Ho Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi.
100000 Ha Noi
Việt Nam
+84-439764253 www.112.com.vn