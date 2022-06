After working many years as project managers in agency, the huni team creates “Huni architectes” which comprises several teams of architects in Toulon, Marseille, Bandol, Danang, Hochiminh city...., to make available to its clients its expertise integrates BIM upstream design phase for all types of programs: cultural, hotel, housing, tertiary, commercial, work of art, urban planning, rehabilitation, art direction ...

HUNI architectes is experienced in multinational planning, urban planning, architecture, landscape and interior design.