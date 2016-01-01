TROPICAL SPACE is an architecture firm based in Ho Chi Minh city, founded by architects Nguyen Hai Long and Tran Thi Ngu Ngon. We specialise in the design and planning of urban design, master planning, architecture, landscape and interior design.
With a deep understanding of Vietnamese culture and climate, Tropical Space is committed to the use of environmentally friendly building practices and sustainable material selection. Tropical Space is dedicated to satisfying our clients with innovative and unique designs whilst delivering the projects on time and on budget.
- Giải thưởng công ty
- A+ Award 2017 | Terra Cotta Studio | Jury Choice Winner| Architect + Workspace
- A+ Award 2017 | Terra Cotta Studio | People Choice Winner| Architect + Workspace
- Living Monsoon 2017 | LT House | Winner | Single Family Residential
- Living Monsoon 2017 | Terra Cotta Studio | Commendation | Institutions and Work Places
- AR Emerging Architecture 2016| Terra Cotta Studio | Finalist
- BRICK AWARD 2016 | Termitary House | Winner | Residential Use Category
- FuturArc Green Leadership Award 2016 | Termitary House | Winner | Single
- Residential CategoryAZ Award 2016 | Termitary House |Best Residential Architecture
- ARCASIA Award for Architectecture 2015 | Termitary House | Honorable Mention |Single Family Residential Projects
- World Architecture Festival 2015 | Termitary House | Finalist | Completed House
- Architectural Review House 2015 | Termitary House | Finalist
- Địa chỉ
700000 Ho Chi Minh
Việt Nam
+84-905375724 khonggiannhietdoi.com