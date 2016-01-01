TROPICAL SPACE is an architecture firm based in Ho Chi Minh city, founded by architects Nguyen Hai Long and Tran Thi Ngu Ngon. We specialise in the design and planning of urban design, master planning, architecture, landscape and interior design.

With a deep understanding of Vietnamese culture and climate, Tropical Space is committed to the use of environmentally friendly building practices and sustainable material selection. Tropical Space is dedicated to satisfying our clients with innovative and unique designs whilst delivering the projects on time and on budget.