Block Architects
Kiến trúc trong Ho Chi Minh City
    In 2005, a small design factory named Block Groupwas initially commenced by a young architecture student and his friends. With the burning enthusiasm of youth, they were all in favor of dedicating their passions and knowledge to having high-class buildings formed of, in conjunction with building a strong brand which owned its outstanding features and completely different than others.

     In early 2012, followed 7 years of practicing, accumulating experience and attainments which has resulted in fully developed design thought. Young passionate students of yesterday are now together having Block Group developed into an actual design company. In respect of all those efforts, Block Architects' formation has subsequently come to fruition. We undertake a complete solution which can cover all stages consist of designing and accomplishing, from Urban planning field to Interior & Landscape design...   In Block Architects, we are desirous of actualizing architectural works which possess sustainable value, tremendous vitality and satisfy human demand on the basis of deeply natural harmony and respect.

    Các dịch vụ
    Design and Build
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    • Architecture – Interiors – Master Planning
    • Ho Chi Minh City
    Địa chỉ
    220/8 Hoang Hoa Tham, Ward 5, Binhthanh District,
    700000 Ho Chi Minh City
    Việt Nam
    +84-2866815687 www.blockarchitects.com.vn

    Đánh giá

    Chung Hoang Nam
    gần 3 năm cách đây
      Add SEO element