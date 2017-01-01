Inspired by the desire of “Building better City and its Environment”, our key staffs are internationally trained specialists in Architecture Design, Urban Design and Planning as well as Interior Design with experiences and skills challenged by a number of successfully recognised projects both locally and internationally throughout Asian Pacific regions.

The representation of three offices in three different major cities in Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City) and Australia (Sydney) creates opportunities of combining International and Local experiences as well as direct approaching latest design and construction technologies with huge resources of green, sustainable design from one of the most well known country in natural and environmental friendly buildings as Australia.

Head office: Suite 601, L6, 180 Trieu Viet Vuong Str., Hai Ba Trung Dist. Hanoi, Vietnam