Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Để có trải nghiệm tốt hơn khi thiết kế nhà ở với chúng tôi, vui lòng cài đặt những trình duyệt miễn phí khác. Nhấp chuột vào biểu tượng!

Phòng
Các chuyên gia
Tạp chí
Tạo tài khoản Chuyên gia
Cao cấp
Đăng xuất
Studio8 Architecture &amp; Urban Design
Kiến trúc trong Ha Noi
Tổng quan 5Dự án (5) 0Sổ tay ý tưởng (0)
Đánh giá (1)
edit edit in admin Yêu cầu đánh giá Dự án mới
Yêu cầu đánh giá Chỉnh sửa hồ sơ

Dự án

Dự án mới
  • Go Cao cấp
    • HTK Office & Residence, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    HTK Office & Residence, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    HTK Office & Residence, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    +1
    HTK Office & Residence
    THE KHAI Office Tower, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    THE KHAI Office Tower, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    THE KHAI Office Tower, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    +2
    THE KHAI Office Tower
    AI&T Office Renovation, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    AI&T Office Renovation, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    AI&T Office Renovation, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Không gian thương mại
    +17
    AI&T Office Renovation
    TOONG Co-working Space, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design BathroomMedicine cabinets
    TOONG Co-working Space, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design BathroomTextiles & accessories
    TOONG Co-working Space, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design BathroomTextiles & accessories
    +12
    TOONG Co-working Space
    Q10 House, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design
    Q10 House, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Cầu thang
    Q10 House, Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Studio8 Architecture & Urban Design Phòng ăn phong cách châu Á
    +17
    Q10 House

    Inspired by the desire of “Building better City and its Environment”, our key staffs are internationally trained specialists in Architecture Design, Urban Design and Planning as well as Interior Design with experiences and skills challenged by a number of successfully recognised projects both locally and internationally throughout Asian Pacific regions.

    The representation of three offices in three different major cities in Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City) and Australia (Sydney) creates opportunities of combining International and Local experiences as well as direct approaching latest design and construction technologies with huge resources of green, sustainable design from one of the most well known country in natural and environmental friendly buildings as Australia.

    Head office: Suite 601, L6, 180 Trieu Viet Vuong Str., Hai Ba Trung Dist. Hanoi, Vietnam

    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Ha Noi
    Địa chỉ
    P.601, tầng 6, 180 Triệu Việt Vương, quận Hai Bà Trưng
    100000 Ha Noi
    Việt Nam
    +84-466806729 studio8.com.vn/home

    Đánh giá

    Thu Nguyen – homify Thu Nguyen – homify
    Kiến trúc rất lạ và độc đáo!
    gần 5 năm cách đây
    Chỉnh sửa
      Add SEO element