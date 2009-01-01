Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Bel Decor
Kiến trúc sư Nội thất trong Ho Chi Minh
    Born out of necessity to make a difference, Bel Decor focus on innovative design solutions to serve our clients unique needs, may it be interior design or construction and renovation. Our approach is Creative, giving our very best to ensure Excellence couple with a Luxurious feel but practical, with an outcome acceptable by all internationally.

    Bel Decor's work touches every part of the human experience: from where we work, play and live, to where we travel, learn, invent and worship. Since our establishment, many of our projects are successfully celebrated with co-workersfrom Vietnamese and foreigners in the areas of Offices, Showrooms, Café, F & B, Restaurants, Hotels, Villas and Luxury Apartments.

    At Bel Decor, we believe in creating that perfect balance between Interior Design and Lifestyle. Our Design philosophy is driven by integrity & trust, together with a dedicated and experience team of more than 20 years in the industry. Bel Decor strives to give our clients top quality finishes and professional services in all aspect of our works. That is the reason why we are being selected by all the leading companies.

    Serving you with our heart and pride,

    Adam Nguyen

    CEO & Managing Director  


    📞Tel: (+84 28) 3837 4107

    📞Hotline: +84 903 862 107

    Các dịch vụ
    Interior Design and Construction
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Ho Chi Minh City
    Địa chỉ
    3rd Floor, Thanh Nien Building, 345/134 Tran Hung Dao, Cau Kho, Quận 1
    700000 Ho Chi Minh
    Việt Nam
    +84-903862107 beldecor.vn

    Đánh giá

    THANH TUNG – HOMIFY THANH TUNG – HOMIFY
    good design
    hơn 1 năm cách đây
    Chỉnh sửa
    Trúc Kiến Trúc Kiến
    thiết kế đẹp
    gần 3 năm cách đây
    Thời gian dự kiến: Tháng 1 2017
    Chỉnh sửa
    Thu Nguyen – homify Thu Nguyen – homify
    Ein bekanntes und wunderschönes Architekturunternehmen!
    hơn 4 năm cách đây
    Chỉnh sửa
