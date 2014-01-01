AD+studio is an architectural firm expressing the pride of Vietnamese cultural identity through its design.

Not paying attention to generating a unique architectural language, our buildings integrate the abundance of construction context with the differences in the users’ lifestyle habits.

Diversified local culture and lifestyle of each individual which are aroused and conveyed to the main works are the rich sources defining the characteristics of our architectures.

We would like to ‘draw’ the vitality of the works: colorful and motive as always.