Tranh Đông Hồ is a restoration of Vietnamese folk woodcut painting by entrepreneur Linh Pham. Tranh Đông Hồ’s signature style is authentic, yet compact and nature-friendly. All patterns are available on compact/rollable bamboo blind for art lovers who like a traditional look, or on wooden frame for art lovers looking for a modern touch.

Linh collects all of the painting from Bac Ninh province, the traditional DongHo village. To place a custom order, please contact Tranh Đông Hồ.