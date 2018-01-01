Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Để có trải nghiệm tốt hơn khi thiết kế nhà ở với chúng tôi, vui lòng cài đặt những trình duyệt miễn phí khác. Nhấp chuột vào biểu tượng!

Phòng
Các chuyên gia
Tạp chí
Tạo tài khoản Chuyên gia
Cao cấp
Đăng xuất
Tranh Đông Hồ
Nội thất & Phụ kiện trong Hồ Chí Minh
Tổng quan 1Dự án (1) 0Sổ tay ý tưởng (0)
Đánh giá (1)
edit edit in admin Yêu cầu đánh giá Dự án mới
Yêu cầu đánh giá Chỉnh sửa hồ sơ

Dự án

Dự án mới
  • Go Cao cấp
    • Tranh dân gian Đông Hồ dạng mành tre cuốn, Tranh Đông Hồ Tranh Đông Hồ Nursery/kid's roomLighting
    Tranh dân gian Đông Hồ dạng mành tre cuốn, Tranh Đông Hồ Tranh Đông Hồ Nursery/kid's roomLighting
    Tranh dân gian Đông Hồ dạng mành tre cuốn, Tranh Đông Hồ Tranh Đông Hồ Nursery/kid's roomLighting
    +13
    Tranh dân gian Đông Hồ dạng mành tre cuốn

    Tranh Đông Hồ is a restoration of Vietnamese folk woodcut painting by entrepreneur Linh Pham. Tranh Đông Hồ’s signature style is authentic, yet compact and nature-friendly. All patterns are available on compact/rollable bamboo blind for art lovers who like a traditional look, or on wooden frame for art lovers looking for a modern touch.

    Linh collects all of the painting from Bac Ninh province, the traditional DongHo village. To place a custom order, please contact Tranh Đông Hồ.

    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Ho Chi Minh, và Hồ Chí Minh
    Địa chỉ
    70000 Hồ Chí Minh
    Việt Nam
    www.facebook.com/pg/DongHo.Gallery/shop

    Đánh giá

    Linh Pham – homify Linh Pham – homify
    Tranh chính gốc làng Đông Hồ, có thể xếp gọn rất tiện làm quà tặng.
    gần 5 năm cách đây
    Chỉnh sửa
      Add SEO element