In recent years, the term "Landscape" has become increasingly familiar in daily life of a non-stop developing economy as Vietnam. The landscape is compared to a layer of lipstick adorning the buildings; it not only helps to bring back the green space, the vivid scenes and many colors but also to honor the beauty of the buildings. Modern society can not lack of public green space such as parks, playground, entertainment area and road trees system, which are also products of the landscape industry. In addition, the integration of culture and regional customs, religious ideology and the living philosophy of landscape also bring architectural products with unique characteristics.

Realizing the increasingly expansive and powerful development of landscape area in Vietnam, Thao Nguyen Bonsai Ltd., Co. - the predecessor of the LSS, has decided to switch its development orientation, in order to keep up with the current trend. LSS establishment is the combination of teamwork power of engineers and artisans of Thao Nguyen and the young architects team that are trained with professionals from all the prestigious universities of landscape architecture. Particularly they also have valuable experience over the years working in large architectural firms of Vietnam, expressed through a variety of design products such as: townhouses, villas, resort, commercial areas, residential areas, industrial zones, etc. Plentiful sources of ideas, varied and unique design styles along with the perennial landscape construction experience are the strengths of LSS compared to other landscape service providers in the market. Thereby, we are committed to providing our customers with products of high value not only on quality but also in proud art value. Where there is green, there is life. That is the meaning of the slogan “See Green, See Life” that our company wishes to convey to everyone. Without stopping at the traditional landscape products with the main material of green, LSS also tends to diverse landscape, a combination of exotic materials to create a harmonious and modern construction work. With support from the perennial material providing partners, LSS is completely confident in the ability to meet customer requirements in dealing with works requiring technical sophistication. Along with the establishment of product quality control process from the design to the construction, we particularly care for every taste and requirement of the client to advise the solution that best suits the landscape, creating the perfect product in accordant with client’s requirements and ideas and implementation advice of LSS. With the motto of dedicated and professional customer service, we are constantly improving customer care quality after delivering our products, from the care instructions to the reasonable maintenance cycle to make sure the product life is extended, bringing satisfaction and trust for our Customers. To achieve the goal of becoming a leading landscape solution service provider in Vietnam, we are constantly striving to improve our skilled workforce as well as standardized quality control management system. Hopefully, LSS will be able to contribute a small part with the world to protect the environment, and develop the green earth. We believe that with our ability, LSS will be the best choice to implement the GREEN building project of Your Company.