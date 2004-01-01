Founded in 2004, France Vietnam Architecture, FVA, is an architectural firm specialising in urban planning, architecture, interior design and furniture. The ethos of FVA is to work closely with Clients and to refine designs and produce cost effective and elegant solutions. FVA has developed detailed expertise in the areas of Mixed use, Office design, Leisure and Residential. The strong management team has developed over many years and every person is an expert in their respective field. At FVA, we believe that our combined experience, diversity and dynamic allow us to bring to the client the best combination of services available and provide a specific configuration that best fits the context, the programme, and the social and environmental framework.

For more information, please contact:

Tel: (+84) 2437478086

Email: marketing@i-fva.com

Add: 4 Lane 40, Xuan Dieu Street, Tay Ho, Hanoi, Vienam.