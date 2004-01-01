Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

FVA
FVA

Kiến trúc sư Nội thất trong Hanoi
Dự án

    • Ngoc Thuy Residence, FVA FVA
    Ngoc Thuy Residence, FVA FVA
    Ngoc Thuy Residence, FVA FVA
    +10
    Ngoc Thuy Residence
    The River Oasis, FVA FVA Windows & doorsDoors
    The River Oasis, FVA FVA Hiên, sân thượng phong cách hiện đại
    The River Oasis, FVA FVA Cửa ra vào
    +24
    The River Oasis
    SPACES Shanghai Tower, FVA FVA Không gian thương mại
    SPACES Shanghai Tower, FVA FVA Không gian thương mại
    SPACES Shanghai Tower, FVA FVA Không gian thương mại
    +71
    SPACES Shanghai Tower

    Founded in 2004, France Vietnam Architecture, FVA, is an architectural firm specialising in urban planning, architecture, interior design and furniture. The ethos of FVA is to work closely with Clients and to refine designs and produce cost effective and elegant solutions. FVA has developed detailed expertise in the areas of Mixed use, Office design, Leisure and Residential. The strong management team has developed over many years and every person is an expert in their respective field. At FVA, we believe that our combined experience, diversity and dynamic allow us to bring to the client the best combination of services available and provide a specific configuration that best fits the context, the programme, and the social and environmental framework.

    For more information, please contact:
    Tel: (+84) 2437478086
    Email: marketing@i-fva.com
    Add: 4 Lane 40, Xuan Dieu Street, Tay Ho, Hanoi, Vienam.

    Các dịch vụ
    • urban planning
    • architecture
    • interior design
    • construction
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Architect, và Hanoi
    Địa chỉ
    4/40 Xuan Dieu, Tay Ho, Hanoi
    024 Hanoi
    Việt Nam
    +84-2437478087 i-fva.com

    Đánh giá

    phung tuan duong
    Kiến trúc Pháp Việt gửi xe ở phía sau
    khoảng 3 năm cách đây
