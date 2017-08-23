Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

ADP Architects
Kiến trúc trong Hồ Chí Minh
Đánh giá (5)
Dự án

    Workspace design for SSG, ADP Architects ADP Architects Không gian thương mại Wood effect
    Workspace design for SSG, ADP Architects ADP Architects Không gian thương mại
    Workspace design for SSG, ADP Architects ADP Architects Không gian thương mại
    +11
    Workspace design for SSG

    ADP-architects is leading designer and build contractor speacializing in office and commercial interior.

    Các dịch vụ
    Thiết kế và thi công nội thất
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Văn phòng
    Giải thưởng công ty
    • - In 2012 ADP – architects® is proud to be the first Vietnamese design company to be awarded the “International Arch of Europe Award” in the Gold category
    • - ADP – architects® is regular member of Vietnam Green Building Council since 2009
    Địa chỉ
    Lầu 1, Toà nhà số 56 Thủ Khoa Huân, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1
    700000 Hồ Chí Minh
    Việt Nam
    +84-902008005 www.adparch.com

    Đánh giá

    Khoa Bui
    Công ty chuyên thiết kế và thi công Nội thất văn phòng. Là thành viên của Hội kiến trúc xanh. Số lượng nhân viên hơn 100 người. Có chi nhánh tại Hà Nội.
    gần 6 năm cách đây
    ngáo win
    Dành cho ai muốn thít kết trang trí mái ấm cho gia đình mình
    hơn 2 năm cách đây
    Gương trang trí cao cấp
    Thiết kế rất đẹp, tư vấn tận tình.
    gần 2 năm cách đây
