Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Để có trải nghiệm tốt hơn khi thiết kế nhà ở với chúng tôi, vui lòng cài đặt những trình duyệt miễn phí khác. Nhấp chuột vào biểu tượng!

Phòng
Các chuyên gia
Tạp chí
Tạo tài khoản Chuyên gia
Cao cấp
Đăng xuất
KIM – furniture
Kiến trúc sư Nội thất trong Hà Nội
Tổng quan 4Dự án (4) 0Sổ tay ý tưởng (0)
Đánh giá (0)
edit edit in admin Yêu cầu đánh giá Dự án mới
Yêu cầu đánh giá Chỉnh sửa hồ sơ

Dự án

Dự án mới
  • Go Cao cấp
    • Dự án Vinhomes Gardenia, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng ăn phong cách hiện đại
    Dự án Vinhomes Gardenia, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng khách
    Dự án Vinhomes Gardenia, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng ăn phong cách hiện đại
    +6
    Dự án Vinhomes Gardenia
    Dự án Wartermark, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng khách
    Dự án Wartermark, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng khách
    Dự án Wartermark, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng khách
    +7
    Dự án Wartermark
    Dự án Five Star Garden, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng khách
    Dự án Five Star Garden, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng ăn phong cách hiện đại
    Dự án Five Star Garden, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng khách
    +10
    Dự án Five Star Garden
    Dự án Vinhomes Central Park, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng trẻ em phong cách hiện đại
    Dự án Vinhomes Central Park, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng trẻ em phong cách hiện đại
    Dự án Vinhomes Central Park, KIM - furniture KIM - furniture Phòng trẻ em phong cách hiện đại
    +5
    Dự án Vinhomes Central Park

    KIM – furniture is trademarks of interior design company, established in 2012 in Hanoi.

    With the desire to push living spaces to new heights, it is not just the filling of space, but the art of arranging, the smooth integration between the layout - the shape - the color - light.

    We have a team of young designers with creative thinking and enthusiasm, always want to direct customers to the aesthetic value, together offer the best solution for living space of each customer.

    Beauty comes from living space that expresses the value of human beings!

    -------------------------------------------------------

    Fanpage | fb.com/noithatkim.vn

    Email | noithatkim.vn@gmail.com

    Các dịch vụ
    • Interior Design
    • Construction
    • Decoration and 3d Visualization
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Ha Noi, và Hà Nội
    Địa chỉ
    P.2013, 21B5, Green Star, 234 đường Phạm Văn Đồng
    100000 Hà Nội
    Việt Nam
    +84-978768428
      Add SEO element