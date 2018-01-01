Dandelion Design (DD) is based on Ho Chi Minh city. Our work ranges from building architecture to pieces of furniture, with areas of expertise including residential architecture, retail design, workplace design and strategy.

Our mission is to collaborate to create places, not just buildings, and to transcend the standardized typologies and preset criteria of superficial, commercial architecture and interior design. We understand that good design not only creates beautiful spatial experiences but also enhances modern living, a vision our firm was founded on.

Dandelion is always the choice of customers who respect quality, creativity and distinction.

---------------

Dandelion Design Construction (Công ty thiết kế xây dựng Bồ Công Anh) có văn phòng đặt tại TP. HCM ra đời từ niềm đam mê với những sáng tạo nội thất kết hợp những năm tháng thực chiến đầy kinh nghiệm trong ngành.

Mục đích trong mỗi thiết kế và thi công nội thất của chúng tôi là tạo nên những trải nghiệm không gian đầy cảm hứng cho người sử dụng; từ kiến tạo môi trường sống hiện đại, lý tưởng cho đến các công trình thương mại, đặc biệt là nội thất văn phòng.

Dandelion luôn là sự lựa chọn của những khách hàng tôn trọng chất lượng, sáng tạo và khác biệt.