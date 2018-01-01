Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Dandelion Design Construction
Kiến trúc sư Nội thất trong Hồ Chí Minh
    Thiết Kế Thi Công Nội Thất Văn Phòng BESPOKIFY ĐÀ NẴNG
    Thiết Kế Thi Công Nội Thất Văn Phòng DiLinh Legal (V1)

    Dandelion Design (DD) is based on Ho Chi Minh city. Our work ranges from building architecture  to pieces of furniture, with areas of expertise including  residential architecture, retail design, workplace design and strategy. 

    Our mission is to collaborate to create places, not just buildings, and to transcend the standardized typologies and preset criteria of superficial, commercial architecture and interior design. We understand that good design not only creates beautiful spatial experiences but also enhances modern living, a vision our firm was founded on.

    Dandelion is always the choice of customers who respect quality, creativity and distinction.

    ---------------

    Dandelion Design Construction (Công ty thiết kế xây dựng Bồ Công Anh) có văn phòng đặt tại TP. HCM ra đời từ niềm đam mê với những sáng tạo nội thất kết hợp những năm tháng thực chiến đầy kinh nghiệm trong ngành. 

    Mục đích trong mỗi thiết kế và thi công nội thất của chúng tôi là tạo nên những trải nghiệm không gian đầy cảm hứng cho người sử dụng; từ kiến tạo môi trường sống hiện đại, lý tưởng cho đến các công trình thương mại, đặc biệt là nội thất văn phòng.

    Dandelion luôn là sự lựa chọn của những khách hàng  tôn trọng chất lượng, sáng tạo và khác biệt. 

    Các dịch vụ
    Interior Design Construction (Thiết kế thi công nội thất)
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Hồ Chí Minh
    Địa chỉ
    251/1 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phương 10, Phú Nhuận
    700000 Hồ Chí Minh
    Việt Nam
    +84-2838423678 www.dandeliondesign.com.vn
