carforsalenaij
Cửa hàng trực tuyến trong Lagos, Ni-giê-ri-a
    • Are you searching for cars for sale in Nigeria? On this Naijauto page you can find both new and used cars for sale (Locally Used cars or Foreign Used Cars) in Nigeria. 


    Used or New Car: Is Used Car Worth Buying?


    While new cars are arguable a go to when buying cars, used

    cars are the most purchased in Nigeria not only because they are

    cheaper, you also get more value on a used car as there would be little

    or no depreciation on it when compared to a new car. Also, when buying

    used cars for sale in Nigeria, depending on the model of the car its

    insurance rate may be lower compared to a new one. The automobile

    industry is Nigeria is constantly flourishing by the day compared to the

    neighbouring country (Cotonou). With the ongoing growth trends, people

    are taking up the task of building indigenous car brands. Berger Auto

    Market is reputed as the largest auto-market for used cars (Tokunbo) in

    Nigeria. It is the destination of choice by Nigerians from different

    parts of the country willing to buy used cars. The entire market place

    is in sections occupied by different car dealers who are aggregated into

    a union.

    Địa chỉ
    1234 Lagos, Ni-giê-ri-a
    Nigeria
    +234-9091977476 naijauto.com/honda-for-sale
