Used or New Car: Is Used Car Worth Buying?





While new cars are arguable a go to when buying cars, used

cars are the most purchased in Nigeria not only because they are

cheaper, you also get more value on a used car as there would be little

or no depreciation on it when compared to a new car. Also, when buying

used cars for sale in Nigeria, depending on the model of the car its

insurance rate may be lower compared to a new one. The automobile

industry is Nigeria is constantly flourishing by the day compared to the

neighbouring country (Cotonou). With the ongoing growth trends, people

are taking up the task of building indigenous car brands. Berger Auto

Market is reputed as the largest auto-market for used cars (Tokunbo) in

Nigeria. It is the destination of choice by Nigerians from different

parts of the country willing to buy used cars. The entire market place

is in sections occupied by different car dealers who are aggregated into

a union.