Công ty trang trí nội thất RIM Decor
Thiết kế & Trang trí Nội thất trong Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Dự án

    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Tây Ninh
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Tây Ninh, Nhà bếp phong cách đồng quê
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Tây Ninh, Phòng ăn phong cách đồng quê
    +3
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Tây Ninh
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Bình Dương, Phòng khách
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Bình Dương, Phòng khách
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Bình Dương, Nhà bếp phong cách hiện đại
    +3
    Thiết kế nội thất nhà phố Bình Dương
    Thiết kế nội thất biệt thự Melosa, Phòng khách
    Thiết kế nội thất biệt thự Melosa, Phòng khách
    Thiết kế nội thất biệt thự Melosa, Nhà bếp phong cách hiện đại
    +8
    Thiết kế nội thất biệt thự Melosa
    Nguyen Binh Khiem Office
    Nguyen Binh Khiem Office
    Nguyen Binh Khiem Office
    +1
    Nguyen Binh Khiem Office
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng PCS
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng PCS
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng PCS
    +3
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng PCS
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng IDAC, Phòng học/văn phòng phong cách hiện đại
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng IDAC, Phòng học/văn phòng phong cách hiện đại
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng IDAC, Phòng học/văn phòng phong cách hiện đại
    +3
    Thiết kế nội thất văn phòng IDAC
    Hiển thị tất cả 35 dự án

    Our orientation is the high profession in fields of consulting and designing. Therefore, the company has always improved our professional competences. We always understand that talents are the valuable asset to the company's success.

    Moreover, RIM Decor also has the cooperation with many experiences professionals in fields to brings our customers the best service.

    We hope that our professional services will satisfy you.

    Bui Duc Hiep

    CEO & Managing Director

    ☎ Tel: 028 6257 2719

    📲 Hotline: 0845 854 579

    Các dịch vụ
    Interior Design and Construction
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Ho Chi Minh City, Hồ Chí Minh, và Việt Nam
    Địa chỉ
    332/42/5+5B Phan Văn Trị, Phường 11, Quận Bình Thạnh
    72313 Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
    Việt Nam
    +84-845854579 rimdecor.net
