THE LEADING HARDWARE COMPANY FOR ALUMINIUM WINDOWS AND DOORS. Founded in 1889 in Chiusa di San Michele in the province of Torino, Savio has earned its position over the years as the leading hardware company for aluminium windows and doors in Europe and throughout the world. The Savio brand is now present in over 50 countries and has become synonymous with total quality and reliability, as demonstrated by the most stringent quality certifications we have obtained and the constant recognition for all aspects of our business from our customers everywhere.





#SavioSpa #hardware #madeinItaly #Since1889