Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Để có trải nghiệm tốt hơn khi thiết kế nhà ở với chúng tôi, vui lòng cài đặt những trình duyệt miễn phí khác. Nhấp chuột vào biểu tượng!

Phòng
Các chuyên gia
Tạp chí
Tạo tài khoản Chuyên gia
Cao cấp
Đăng xuất
PCB Full Turnkey Box Build manufacturers
Hàng rào & Cổng trong 40 Let Oktyabrya
Tổng quan 0Dự án (0) 0Sổ tay ý tưởng (0)
Đánh giá (0)
edit edit in admin Yêu cầu đánh giá Dự án mới
Yêu cầu đánh giá Chỉnh sửa hồ sơ
Dự án mới
  • Go Cao cấp

    • ◆ About Us  

    As an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) leading supplier, Shenzhen Baiqiancheng Electronic Co., Ltd. (BQC Electronics) offers a full range services of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), mechanical assembly, box build and testing to a broad range of companies and industries, such as consuming electronics, communication electronics, medical electronics, industrial control and customized electronics. On the basis of PCBA, we provide service with customized features and offer professional security and surveillance system solutions to meet various customers demands.Now we are doing IATF16949 and will get certificate on 2018 July,for meeting more costmer's requires.

    When BQC began operation in 2003, we only had a 2000 square meter building and one pick and place machine. Today, BQC operates out of a 7,000 square meter building, with 12 fully automated SMT lines, 2 DIP line and 2 box build lines. With the ability to be flexible as a middle size company and being able to cater to the varying needs of customers in all types of industries, BQC is developing rapidly. BQC as your one stop solution, we take care of everything from component purchasing (full turnkey service), manufacturing, testing and logistics, dock to dock or dock to market that relief our clients from production, then they can focus on marketing and sales. We do every endeavor to help customers to cost down to increase their market competitiveness without the compromising of quality. Thus, we get a good reputation and found the base of our long term cooperation with our clients.

    ◆ BQC offers a wide range of services including  

    1. Communication device PCB Assembly

    2. Medical Device PCB Assembly

    3. Commercial Equipment PCB Assembly

    4. Consumer PCB Assembly

    5. Industrial Equipment PCB Assembly

    6. Low cost electronic contract manufacturing services

    7. Electronic full turnkey manufacturing

    8. Customized electronics contract manufacturing services

    9. Electronic device box build

    10. Low volume high mix PCB Assembly

    11. PCBA prototype

    12. Conformal coating service

    13. Complex hardness/cable assembly

    ◆ Our advantages   

    1. Outstanding management and excellent execution

    2. Competitive cost reduction with shorter lead time

    3. A promise of quality

    ◆ BQC Strong quality control capability  

    1.Quality raw materials procurement channels

    We strictly follow the ISO file "procurement control procedures" ,through stringent supplier qualification evaluation system to import high quality raw material suppliers, the use of quality raw material with excellent performance, lay an important foundation for the product quality.

    2.Long-term reliability verification capability

    We will follow the development of new products, "new product long-term reliability verification measures" file requirements, including environmental, aging and other long-term reliability testing, test the product's long-term stability of the design flaws, improved design, make our products more stability and more use of volume manufacturing.

    3.Manufacturing process quality control capability

    Our production manufacture process strictly comply with ISO9001,ISO13485,IS0140001 quality system.And we can also comply IKEA standard(IOS-PRG-0027AA-224712-5) as customer requirement.Incoming inspection of raw materials in IQC, QE product first article inspection, IPQC process inspection, QA and other aspects shipment inspection system requirements are strictly enforced, all products must go through AOI, ICT , X-RAY,functional testing and other sectors to ensure product quality.

    ◆ Our certificates

    ISO13485

    CE

    ISO9001

    ISO14001

    SGS

    ULPCB Full Turnkey Box Build manufacturers

    website:http://www.bqc-pcba.com/

    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    40 Let Oktyabrya
    Địa chỉ
    4545 40 Let Oktyabrya
    Nga
    +86-15978978985 www.bqc-pcba.com
    Tư cách pháp nhân

    Detail:

    Whether in summer or other seasons, when the sun rises as usual, the air is awash with ultraviolet rays. The fashionable sunglasses has become the need of people, whether it is classic Aviator sunglasses series or Wayfarer sunglasses series, both are very popular, but also in common as others. If you want to have a different kind of sunglasses, you can take a moment to look at these glasses. The oversized double-sided frame with metal texture makes this sunglasses exude a unique charm. Whether it is paired with solid pink lenses or gradient brown lenses, this sunglasses is closely connected with fashion. Of course, it鈥檚 good at UV ray鈥檚 protection.

    Specifications锛?/strong>

    NoBDS-1021 A / B

    Origin of countryChina

    Frames material80% metal锛?0% plastic

    Lenes materialPC

    Size68-13-138

    MOQ300pcs per color

    Certification1.FDA 2. CE

    Brand NameOEM

    PaymentT/T

    Delivery date35-40 days

    Certifications photos:Wholesale Metal Sunglasses

    website:http://www.brandonsunglasses.com/sunglasses/metal-sunglasses/

      Add SEO element