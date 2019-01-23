Được ra mắt từ tháng 1/2019, Nhà Thuốc Sức Khỏe kênh mua bán thuốc trực tuyến thuộc Công ty Cổ phần nhathuocsuckhoe.com, siêu thị thuốc uy tín chuyên cung cấp sản phẩm thuốc không kê đơn, các sản phẩm mỹ phẩm, thực phẩm chức năng chính hãng xuất xứ nội địa và ngoại nhập. nhathuocsuckhoe.com cam kết KHÔNG BÁN HÀNG GIẢ.
Hiện tại trên nhathuocsuckhoe.com có hàng chục nghìn sản phẩm chăm sóc sức khỏe được nhập chính hãng từ các thương hiệu nổi tiếng trong và ngoài nước như Etiaxil - Pháp, Stud 10 - Anh, Puritan Pride - Mỹ, Natrol - Mỹ, OGC - Mỹ, Puritant’s Pride - Mỹ, Shiseido - Nhật Bản,...với mức giá ưu đãi cạnh tranh.
Thấu hiểu những băn khoăn trở ngại của người tiêu dùng trong việc tìm kiếm những sản phẩm chăm sóc sức khỏe tốt và người tiêu dùng khó phân biệt những nhà thuốc bảo đảm uy tín, chất lượng, Nhà thuốc Sức Khỏe được xây dựng từ phương châm “sức khỏe của khách hàng chính là thành công của công ty”. Với cái tâm nghề y, Nhà thuốc Sức Khỏe nay đã trở thành địa chỉ tin cậy đối với nhiều khách hàng.
Đến với nhathuocsuckhoe.com, quý khách có thể thoả sức lựa chọn hàng nghìn sản phẩm tốt cho sức khỏe đa dạng từ thiết bị y tế, thuốc chữa bệnh, thực phẩm chức năng đến các dòng sản phẩm chăm sóc thẩm mỹ và cơ thể.
NHÀ THUỐC SỨC KHỎE - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHÀ THUỐC SỨC KHỎE
Website: https://nhathuocsuckhoe.com
Phone: 0901666300
Email: sales@nhathuocsuckhoe.com
MST: 0108598829 - ngày 23/01/2019
Địa chỉ: tầng 3, tòa nhà 24T3 Thanh Xuân Complex, số 6 Lê Văn Thiêm, Phường Thanh Xuân Trung, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
tầng 3, tòa nhà 24T3 Thanh Xuân Complex, số 6 Lê Văn Thiêm, Phường Thanh Xuân Trung, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
