If you ever encounter a trekking enthusiast with enough experience, ask them what their favourite experience was. It wouldn’t be a surprise if their answer comes along the line of Nepal being their best destination for trekking. Here at Himalayan Recreation Treks & Expedition, we celebrate the integrity of the majestic Himalayas by showcasing them to a diverse crowd of nature-loving professional and leisure trekkers.

Company Overview

With almost two decades of pure trekking experience, President of Himalayan Recreation Treks Dipak Thapa aspired to become a pioneer in paving the road for sustainable tourism in Nepal. With the mission to explore and introduce new and awe-inspiring locations as a tourist destination, Thapa established his own agency with a group of knowledgeable trekking enthusiasts including Bishnu Thapa, the Managing Director, who has accumulated more than 10 years of ample trekking and mountaineering experience through his journeys to places like Annapurna, Everest, Langtang, Manaslu to name just a few. Having started the company, the agency has, without doubt, achieved good reputations through a number of happy and satisfied clients.