khairfactory
Trường học & tổ chức trong Hà Nội
    • K-Hair Factory is #1 biggest Vietnamese hair factory supplying 100% vietnamese human hair at direct resonable factory price with best guaranteed quality... K-Hair is proud to be the long-term partner and loyal suppliers of wholesale hair sellers and salon all over the world.

    Contact:

    K-Hair Factory - Wholesale Hair Vendors

    Address: 10a, 171 Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Cau Giay District, Hanoi

    Phone: 0967894448

    Email: infor@k-hair.com

    Website: https://k-hair.com/


    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Hà Nội
    Địa chỉ
    10000 Hà Nội
    Việt Nam
    +84-344738330 k-hair.com
