Tips To Make A High Level Marketing Storyboard is a visual representation of a screenplay. It's made up of images and text that tell a story. Storyboards are used by filmmakers, producers, and directors to present the idea of their film to investors or the public. It's important to make sure that your storyboard is high-level and visually pleasing. The main goal of a storyboard is to show how the film will look on screen.To make a high level marketing storyboard, you need to have a strong understanding of the industry and the product you are selling. Make sure to think about what your audience would want to know about your product and what questions they might have. Keep in mind that your storyboard should be entertaining as well as informative.



