Places to visit in europe is filled with a lot of different places to visit. With its many different countries, there are so many places that you can go to in Europe. One country you can visit is the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom is filled with many attractions for tourists to enjoy like castles, museums, and beautiful landscapes. A place that you should definitely visit is the Tower of London. This tower is where the Crown Jewels are kept and is a must see for every tourist visiting London. Another place that you can visit in the United Kingdom is Stonehenge. This famous stone monument has been around for thousands of years and has been the subject of many different theories about what it was used for.



