what is poker it is a very popular card game that involves betting and bluffing. The game is played with five cards and two to 10 players. In each hand, each player is dealt two cards face down and has the option to bet or fold. The first round of betting takes place, where all players can choose to fold or call the bets of other players. After the first round, the dealer deals the next round of cards. The game is over when either all players fold or someone has won all the money in the pot.



