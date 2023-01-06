Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

setglobal
    SET is the first Language Store training partnership model to appear in Hanoi.
    SET is the first Language Store training partnership model to appear in Hanoi.

    This is an English supermarket model that brings customers high values, including: first, experience the consulting model combined with digital technology; second, students have many options for many product segments at different centers, in line with their learning goals; Third, flexibility in study locations (students can choose a suitable study location according to their wishes, convenient geographical distance). These are attractive opportunities for SET to continue to bring diverse English learning experiences in an international environment to all students across Vietnam today…”


    Contact information:

    Head office: No. 12, Lane 248, Hoang Ngan Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam

    Phone: +84344466211

    Email: cskh.spacee@gmail.com

    Website

    :

    https://setglobal.

    vn


    Follow Us:

    Twitter

    :

    https://twitter.com/Setglobal

    vn

    Facebook

    :

    https://www.facebook.com/setglobal.

    vn

    Youtube:

    https://www.youtube.com/@setglobal

    Pinterest:

    https://www.pinterest.com/setglobal

    Instagram:

    https://www.instagram.com/setglobal.vn


    Các dịch vụ
    sedu, và edu
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Hà Nội
    Địa chỉ
    12, Lane 248, Hoang Ngan Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam
    100000 Hà Nội
    Việt Nam
    +84-344466211 setglobal.vn
