The Super Bowl LVII is a game that is watched by millions of people across the country and across the world. The game features two teams of professional football players that battle it out on the field. This year, the game will be played in New Orleans, Louisiana. With a high-profile event like the Super Bowl, it can be easy to get caught up in the hype and forget to take care of yourself. Here are some tips to help you stay healthy during the big game.



