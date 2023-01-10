Trình duyệt của bạn hiện không khả dụng.

Để có trải nghiệm tốt hơn khi thiết kế nhà ở với chúng tôi, vui lòng cài đặt những trình duyệt miễn phí khác. Nhấp chuột vào biểu tượng!

Phòng
Các chuyên gia
Tạp chí
Tạo tài khoản Chuyên gia
Cao cấp
Đăng xuất
MOR SOFTWARE
Truyền thông & Người viết blog trong Hồ Chí Minh
Tổng quan 1Dự án (1) 0Sổ tay ý tưởng (0)
Đánh giá (0)
edit edit in admin Yêu cầu đánh giá Dự án mới
Yêu cầu đánh giá Chỉnh sửa hồ sơ

Dự án

Dự án mới
  • Go Cao cấp
    • Mor Software, MOR SOFTWARE MOR SOFTWARE Nhà kính phong cách châu Á
    Mor Software

    Established in April 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City, MOR Software JSC is an IT company focusing on developing and providing information technology and software solutions. MOR has been developing products that create core values, and commit to deploying time at the most reasonable cost, in order to build trust and bring satisfaction to customers.

    Contact us:

    MOR Software - Software Outsourcing Company in Vietnam

    Address: 10th Floor, Mekong Building, 235 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, HCM

    Phone: 0286683179

    Email: business@morsoftware.com

    #MOR_Software, #Software_Outsourcing_Company_in_Vietnam, #IT_company

    Các dịch vụ
    Software
    Các lĩnh vực dịch vụ
    Hồ Chí Minh
    Địa chỉ
    10th Floor, Mekong Building, 235 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, HCM
    10000 Hồ Chí Minh
    Việt Nam
    +84-395856590 morsoftware.com
      Add SEO element