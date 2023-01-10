Established in April 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City, MOR Software JSC is an IT company focusing on developing and providing information technology and software solutions. MOR has been developing products that create core values, and commit to deploying time at the most reasonable cost, in order to build trust and bring satisfaction to customers.

Contact us:

MOR Software - Software Outsourcing Company in Vietnam

Address: 10th Floor, Mekong Building, 235 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tan Binh District, HCM

Phone: 0286683179

Email: business@morsoftware.com

#MOR_Software, #Software_Outsourcing_Company_in_Vietnam, #IT_company