Apohair is a leading
supplier and manufacturer of top-quality human hair and hair extension products
to hair salons and wholesalers worldwide.
With 25 years of expertise, we specialize in weft hair extensions and offer a
wide range of options including Clip-In Hair Extensions, Tape-In Hair
Extensions, Human Hair Wigs, Bulk Hair, Lace Closure, Lace Frontal, and Human
Hair Weaves, Keratin Tip Hair.
Since 2009, we have earned a reputation for excellence and customer
satisfaction all around the world.
Choose Apohair for exceptional quality and a diverse selection of hair products
that cater to your unique needs.
Company name: APO IMPORT EXPORT JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Address: No 4 Ham Nghi, My Dinh 2, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Hotline: (+84) 902 190 509
Website:
https://apohair.com/
- Hà Nội
100000 Hà Nội
Việt Nam
+84-902190509 apohair.com