Apohair | #1 Vietnam Hair Factory
Nghề nghiệp khác trong Hà Nội
    • Apohair is #1 Vietnam Hair Factory and a of top-quality human hair and hair extension products to hair salons and wholesalers worldwide.

    With 25 years of expertise, we specialize in weft hair extensions and offer a wide range of options including Clip-In Hair Extensions, Tape-In Hair Extensions, Human Hair Wigs, Bulk Hair, Lace Closure, Lace Frontal, and Human Hair Weaves, Keratin Tip Hair.

    Since 2009, we have earned a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction all around the world.

    Choose Apohair for exceptional quality and a diverse selection of hair products that cater to your unique needs.

    Company name: APO IMPORT EXPORT JOINT STOCK COMPANY

    Address: Building 3A, Lane 82 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam

    Hotline: (+84) 862 132 366

    Website: https://apohair.com

    Email: marketing@apohair.com

    Hà Nội
    Hà Nội
    Địa chỉ
    Building 3A, Lane 82 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Hanoi, Vietnam
    100000 Hà Nội
    Việt Nam
    +84-862132366 apohair.com
